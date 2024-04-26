FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,501,000 after acquiring an additional 44,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,378,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,737,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 59.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,821,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,044,000 after buying an additional 676,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,092,000 after buying an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 606,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,257,000 after buying an additional 128,095 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,715 shares of company stock worth $7,617,513. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FCN stock opened at $215.31 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.39 and a twelve month high of $232.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.71 and a 200 day moving average of $205.20.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.