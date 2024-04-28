Cwm LLC Sells 3,189 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Getty Realty worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 120.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 175,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 95,760 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 48.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 78,903 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,473,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 460,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter worth about $1,054,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of GTY stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $45.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTY. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Getty Realty

Getty Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.