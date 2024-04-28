Lafayette Investments Inc. Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,481,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 3,964 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 57,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.30.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $877.35 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $266.25 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $854.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $636.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

