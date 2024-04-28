Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,130 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAPR. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 41.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 46.6% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 21.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

