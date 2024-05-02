Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

JMBS stock opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $46.94.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1941 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

