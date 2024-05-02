Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Avantor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 264,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 159,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of AVTR opened at $24.42 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

