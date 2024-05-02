Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRGO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth $119,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 14.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,490 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at $439,485.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 9,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PRGO opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -329.00 and a beta of 0.64. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,100.00%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

