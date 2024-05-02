Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in IDEX by 1,196.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,348 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,632,000 after acquiring an additional 84,502 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in IDEX by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in IDEX by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in IDEX by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

Shares of IEX opened at $221.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.07. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

