Cwm LLC Has $408,000 Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,751,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after purchasing an additional 698,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,986 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,774,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total value of $1,245,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,515 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $419.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $449.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.96 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

