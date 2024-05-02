Cwm LLC Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,374 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,528,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,056,000 after acquiring an additional 218,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 108,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP stock opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.00. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 123.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

