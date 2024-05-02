GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $56,000 in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,234,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,676,000 after buying an additional 350,729 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,209,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,527,000 after acquiring an additional 481,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,917,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,814,000 after acquiring an additional 129,183 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,072,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 368,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,482,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

GNW stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -607,000.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

About Genworth Financial

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.