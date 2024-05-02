GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $61,000 in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $51,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.61.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

