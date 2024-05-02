GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 599 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $99.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $106.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

