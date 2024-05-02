NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,136 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $830.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $863.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $644.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $272.40 and a one year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

