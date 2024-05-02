GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 29.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 38.6% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

GRBK opened at $55.08 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $61.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRBK. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,185.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

See Also

