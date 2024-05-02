GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $63,000 Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLKN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 52,066.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 1,117.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 101.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MLKN

MillerKnoll Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.