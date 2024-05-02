GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $63,000 Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLKN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 52,066.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 1,117.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 101.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MillerKnoll Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MLKN
MillerKnoll Profile
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MillerKnoll
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.