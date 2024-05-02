Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 176.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Hubbell by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $373.30 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $429.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.86.

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,090.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

