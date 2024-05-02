Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $421,000 Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Dine Brands Global worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 9.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 37.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE DIN opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41. The company has a market cap of $667.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.67. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $69.71.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIN. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIN

About Dine Brands Global

(Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.