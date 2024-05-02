International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $39,000 Position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 1,296.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 30.4% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 279.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 42,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PBT opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $534.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13,667.19% and a net margin of 96.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.67%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

