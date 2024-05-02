International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.