iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,435 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,771,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,024,000. Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,098,000 after buying an additional 378,602 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after buying an additional 312,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,905.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 124,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 123,701 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $100.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.21. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.