Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 8,409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $830.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $863.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $644.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $272.40 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.55.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

