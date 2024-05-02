New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,910 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of CyberArk Software worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.96.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.9 %

CYBR opened at $237.16 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $283.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.39.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.