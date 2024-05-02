Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,159,000 after acquiring an additional 66,837 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Silgan by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 79,551 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Silgan by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 367,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Silgan by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 132,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

SLGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $205,580.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,024.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

