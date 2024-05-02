State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,018 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Viper Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Viper Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $37.13 on Thursday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

