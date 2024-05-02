Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 1,330.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $26.11.

Insider Activity at Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $33,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,765 shares in the company, valued at $795,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $98,638.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,410.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $33,285.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,520 shares of company stock valued at $268,820. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

