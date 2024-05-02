Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHT opened at $35.86 on Thursday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $49.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 247.87%.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,141.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

