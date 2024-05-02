Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Mesa Laboratories worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $110.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.86 and a twelve month high of $172.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.74.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. Analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 376.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

