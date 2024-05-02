Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $800,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,065,000 after purchasing an additional 277,631 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $179.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

