Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 648 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,218 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,849 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.