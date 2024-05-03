GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 1,436 First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,436 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $929,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $645.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $39.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

