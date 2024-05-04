Choreo LLC Purchases 384 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,244 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,484,000 after buying an additional 889,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,380,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,043,000 after buying an additional 315,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,205,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,143,000 after buying an additional 342,040 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,708,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,309,000 after acquiring an additional 402,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.81.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

