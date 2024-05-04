GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

TDOC opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,228.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,228.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $115,361.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,176.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,368 shares of company stock worth $1,989,227 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

