GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $43,000 Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 197,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.13.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

