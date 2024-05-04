Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Argus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

