Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PIPR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PIPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $3,675,609.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,227 shares in the company, valued at $32,408,145.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $3,675,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,408,145.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total transaction of $914,502.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,711 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $206.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.88 and a 200 day moving average of $190.42. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.40. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $120.97 and a 12-month high of $207.06.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

