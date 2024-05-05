Aeva Technologies (AEVA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.38) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,463.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. On average, analysts expect Aeva Technologies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aeva Technologies Price Performance
Aeva Technologies stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $7.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $180.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.43.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies to $5.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.
Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology.
