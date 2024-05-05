Aeva Technologies (AEVA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.38) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,463.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. On average, analysts expect Aeva Technologies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $7.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $180.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 75,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $352,428.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,689,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,803,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 176,729 shares of company stock valued at $756,557 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies to $5.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aeva Technologies

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.