Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.22.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

DNLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNLI

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.39. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,896,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,896,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,341 shares in the company, valued at $970,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,802. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,508,000 after acquiring an additional 236,702 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,371,000 after buying an additional 250,784 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,909,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,438,000 after buying an additional 29,205 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,351,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,890,000 after buying an additional 288,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $24,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.