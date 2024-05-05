IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.99.

IMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

IMG opened at C$4.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.71 and a 52 week high of C$5.38.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.06. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of C$405.19 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.0746963 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

