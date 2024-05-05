IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.99.
IMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Price Performance
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.06. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of C$405.19 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.0746963 earnings per share for the current year.
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IAMGOLD
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.