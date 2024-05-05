Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

NCDL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. ( NYSE:NCDL Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSE NCDL opened at $17.54 on Friday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 46.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

(Get Free Report

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.