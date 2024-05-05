Wedbush Upgrades Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) to Outperform

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DBD

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of DBD stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $34,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,562.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $34,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,562.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marjorie L. Bowen bought 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,814.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,014.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 458,315 shares of company stock worth $15,559,766 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,481,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $33,785,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth $21,074,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,189,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 463,744 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.