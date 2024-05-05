Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $279.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.52 and a 200 day moving average of $314.90. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.59 and a 1 year high of $468.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

