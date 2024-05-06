Analysts Set Expectations for Paycom Software, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PAYC)

Posted by on May 6th, 2024

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a report released on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Roberge expects that the software maker will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Trading Up 2.7 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $171.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.38. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,855,000 after acquiring an additional 782,962 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $125,686,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $103,800,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,865,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $60,077,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.