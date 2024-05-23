NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,272 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 136,071 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $96,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.18.

NVDA stock opened at $949.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $886.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $696.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $298.06 and a 52 week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

