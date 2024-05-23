EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Buys 7,750 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.7% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,961,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,639,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $949.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $886.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $696.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $298.06 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $910.00 to $1,085.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.18.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

