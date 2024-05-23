Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $20.64 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,679 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 8.3% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 24,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in NVIDIA by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $949.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $886.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $696.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $298.06 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.18.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

