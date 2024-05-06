FY2024 EPS Estimates for First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) Boosted by Analyst

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for First Capital Realty in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. Desjardins also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$171.18 million for the quarter.

First Capital Realty Price Performance

First Capital Realty Announces Dividend

First Capital Realty stock opened at C$20.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$18.60 and a one year high of C$22.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.