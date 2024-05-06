Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.28% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $25,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

PHO opened at $66.15 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

