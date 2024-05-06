LINKBANCORP, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:LNKB)

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for LINKBANCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

LNKB stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.40 million, a P/E ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. LINKBANCORP has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNKB. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.38%.

About LINKBANCORP

(Get Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.