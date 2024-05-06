Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Increased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $92.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

